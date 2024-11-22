After landing into controversy following a joke on actress Deepika Padukone's depression, India's Got Latent contestant Bunty Banerjee is again making headlines with a viral video showing her poking fun over the Kolkata rape and murder case, which sparked nationwide outrage.

The clip, shared on 'X', featured Banerjee joking on the Kolkata case in the same episode of India's Got Latent. She referred to the widespread protests against the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College, which went on for months following the incident.

"Any Bengalis in the house? So rahe honge na, thak gaye honge candle march karte karte", she said triggering a wave of laughter among the judges and audience.

"She cooked the whole community", the video was captioned.

The clip has so far garnered 2.4 million views on social media. At the same time, Bunty Banerjee's remarks on the horrific incident, which shook the nation, has left netizens disgusted.

Here's how netizens reacted

"As if mocking depression wasn't enough, this is new low", an user commented.

Another user wrote, "It’s not called cooking, Its called being a woke person who just wants to go with the flow. The same candle march that the Bengalis do, is for protecting women only. If god forbids, something happens to her, we will be the ones to rise and protest in favour of her to get justice."

"Insensitivity aside, the joke (if it was a joke) was so lame. Are the judges laughing with her? Or laughing at her?" a third joined.

When Banerjee joked on Deepika Padukone's depression

Previously, Banerjee was widely trolled by social media users for her comments on Deepika Padukone's mental health struggles.

In one of the episodes of India's Got Latent, she said, "Deepika Padukone recently became a mother, right? Now, she knows what depression looks like".

Several netizens said that her comments were "trivialising" the issue of depression and mental illness - which is indeed a rising challenge globally.