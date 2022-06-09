India’s first sologamy marriage: Gujarat woman marries herself, releases video message

Instagram(@kshamachy)

Gujarat woman Kshama Bindu recently made news for her plans to marry herself. The woman had decided to set an example of self-love by her act of self-marriage. Her wedding was earlier scheduled to take place on June 11. However, consistent opposition across social media platforms and a BJP leader’s controversial remark led her to conduct the ceremony before the planned date.

Bindu has married herself with all the wedding rituals of mehendi and haldi. This marks India’s first sologamy marriage. After completing all the wedding rituals, she thanked everyone via a video message on Facebook. Expressing gratitude for the encouragement and support she has received, Bindu said, “I would like to thank everyone who has messaged me and congratulated me and gave me the power to fight for what I believed in.”

Bindu’s plan to marry herself raised lots of controversies as several politicians were against the move. While some said that self-marriage is against Hinduism, others called it as a stupid move. BJP leader Sunita Shukla, who was the former deputy mayor of Gujarat’s Vadodara, said that such marriages will reduce the Hindu population.

“I am against the choice of the venue. She will not be allowed to marry herself in any temple”, she said further.

Congress leader Milind Deora also raised criticism as he called the sologamy another example of 'wokeness', bordering on insanity. While there were many people against her, Bindu got little support from some people. A PhD candidate at the Rutgers University – Mario de Penha said, “We live in a country where women born under the influence of Mars must marry banana plants, peepal trees, dogs and clay pots so their negative influence is not transferred to their future husbands. If ‘wokeness’ is insanity, what do you call these customary practices?”

According to Bindu, she has taken the idea of sologamy from a Canadian web series ‘Annie with an E’ and she considers it as a commitment to herself.

Post the wedding, Bindu has also planned a honeymoon for herself.