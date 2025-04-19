While many think selfies became popular with the arrival of smartphones and front cameras, the truth is that this trend started much earlier.

In today's world, selfies have become a common part of our lives. With the rise of social media platforms like Instagram, people love to share moments through selfies—whether alone, with friends, or with family. While many think selfies became popular with the arrival of smartphones and front cameras, the truth is that this trend started much earlier.

The world’s first known selfie was taken in October 1839 by an American named Robert Cornelius. He used a method called the daguerreotype, which involved a silver plate and mercury vapour. Cornelius had to sit still for 3 to 15 minutes to take the picture, which he clicked in the backyard of his family’s lamp store in Philadelphia. On the back of the photo, he wrote, “The first light Picture ever taken. 1839.”

But what about India’s first selfie? Interestingly, it also has a fascinating history. In 1880, the first known selfie in India was taken by a royal couple from Tripura. The man behind the camera was Maharaja Bir Chandra Manikya, the ruler of the princely state of Tripura. Sitting beside him in the photo was his wife, Maharani Khuman Chanu Manmohini Devi, according to reports.

Maharaja Bir Chandra was passionate about photography and was a member of the Royal Photographic Society. He not only took pictures himself but also organised photography exhibitions. In the famous selfie, the Maharaja is seen operating a long-wire shutter release, while the Maharani lovingly embraces him. She was also a skilled photographer and is considered one of the pioneers of the art in India.

This royal photograph is now remembered as India’s first selfie. It shows that even more than a century ago, people found joy in capturing moments with their loved ones—just like we do today.