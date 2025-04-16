In this model, the private company manages and maintains the station, but the ownership stays with Indian Railways.

India’s journey towards improving its infrastructure took a big step with the opening of Rani Kamlapati Railway Station in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, on November 15, 2021. What makes this station unique is that it is India’s first privately managed railway station, marking a major change in the way stations are developed.

Earlier known as Habibganj Railway Station, Rani Kamlapati Station is a part of India’s plan to modernize important stations with the help of private companies. This project aims to improve services and bring in private investment to upgrade the station’s facilities.

Rani Kamlapati Railway Station, developed by the Bansal Group with the help of the Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation (IRSDC), offers passengers an airport-like experience. It features large waiting areas, modern food courts, shops, solar panels for energy, and advanced security systems to ensure safety and comfort.

In this model, the private company manages and maintains the station, but the ownership stays with Indian Railways. This way, the station gets better services thanks to private investment, but Indian Railways still keeps control over it.

The station’s name was changed from Habibganj to Rani Kamlapati to honor the memory of Rani Kamlapati, a queen from the Gond community. The station’s code was also updated from HBJ to RKMP to reflect this new identity.

Rani Kamlapati Railway Station sets an example for other stations across India. Similar upgrades are planned for major stations like New Delhi, Ahmedabad, and Mumbai CST. This transformation is a sign of how public and private sectors can work together to improve the country’s railway system and make it more passenger-friendly.

