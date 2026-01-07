India’s first hydrogen-powered train to begin operations from..., to run on THIS route, set carry 2500 passengers, ticket price is...

Shark Tank India's Anupam Mittal WARNS founder of legal trouble for..., more deets inside
India is set to launch its first hydrogen-powered train on the Jind–Sonipat route in Haryana. The eco-friendly train will carry 2,500 passengers.
India's first hydrogen-powered train will launch soon in Haryana, operating on the Jind–Sonipat route. This green initiative aims to replace diesel-powered trains and reflects India's commitment to reducing carbon emissions while modernising its railway network.
To run the hydrogen-powered locomotive, a dedicated green hydrogen plant has been established in Jind. This facility is currently the largest hydrogen plant in India, with a storage capacity of 3,000 kilograms. The plant has been built specifically for this rail project and is now in its final stage.
The Haryana government has ensured an uninterrupted 11 kV power supply. State Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi recently reviewed the power arrangements with officials from Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN).
The hydrogen-powered train will cover the 89-kilometre Jind-Sonipat route, significantly reducing travel time. Officials said the train is expected to run at speeds between 110 and 140 kmph, completing the journey in about one hour. Currently, diesel trains take nearly two hours on the same route.
Six stations fall along this alignment, making the service accessible to a large number of daily commuters. The train will have a passenger capacity of around 2,500 people, offering a modern and efficient alternative to existing services.
Ticket prices for the hydrogen train are expected to range between Rs 5 to Rs 25, making it an affordable option for passengers. Built at an estimated cost of Rs 89 crore, the train represents a significant investment in clean mobility.