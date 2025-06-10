Created at a time when India’s automobile industry was still in its early stages, this car was an example of innovation.

Long before the iconic Hindustan Ambassador became a common sight on Indian roads, a lesser-known but groundbreaking car was quietly built in Kerala. This pioneering vehicle, named Aravind Model 3, was developed in 1966 by a self-taught mechanic and visionary, K.A.B. Menon. According to media reports, the Aravind Model 3 holds the unique distinction of being India’s first independently designed car. Created at a time when India’s automobile industry was still in its early stages, this car was a rare example of local innovation, inspired by global automotive trends and built with precision and passion.

Although it never made it to mass production or gained widespread popularity, the Aravind Model 3 was fully functional and road-ready. However, due to a lack of industrial support and market access, the car could not succeed commercially.

Despite this, the Aravind Model 3 remains a symbol of untapped Indian potential in automobile design and engineering. The only known unit of the car still exists today and is seen not just as a vehicle, but as a piece of Indian automotive history.

The official website of Aravind Automobiles shares insights into the car’s journey. It notes that during the 1960s, the Indian government was actively looking for a truly indigenous car. In response, the team behind Aravind Automobiles presented their prototype to several top leaders of the time. These included Bhagwan Sahay, the then Governor of Kerala; Siddavanahalli Nijalingappa, the Chief Minister of Karnataka; and Sree Chithira Thirunal, the last Maharaja of Travancore.

Had the Aravind Model 3 received government backing, it could have changed the course of India’s automobile industry. Its development could have brought investment, jobs, and early global recognition to Indian engineering talent.

Today, while the Ambassador is celebrated as India’s most iconic car, the story of the Aravind Model 3 serves as a powerful reminder of India’s rich but often overlooked history of innovation.