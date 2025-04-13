VIRAL
This becomes India’s first to receive Skytrax’s prestigious 5-star rating, highlighting its world-class facilities and passenger experience.
Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport has made India proud by creating history. Its stunning Terminal 2 (T2) has become the first airport terminal in India to receive a 5-star airport terminal rating from Skytrax, a global organization that evaluates the quality and performance of airports around the world.
This prestigious rating was awarded after a detailed and thorough audit carried out by Skytrax. Their team looked at more than 800 elements related to passenger experience across over 30 categories. These included things like terminal design, cleanliness, use of digital technology, security, passenger services, inclusivity, eco-friendly practices, and guest hospitality. The goal of the audit was to see if passengers consistently receive a smooth, comfortable, and world-class experience at the terminal, and T2 passed with flying colors.
Skytrax CEO Edward Plaisted praised the airport and called this a landmark moment. “A 5-star airport terminal rating is the highest honour an airport can receive. Bengaluru Airport has set an example by achieving this standard. It reflects an exceptional commitment to the passenger experience,” he said.
More Global Recognition for BLR Airport
But that’s not all. Bengaluru Airport has bagged another major award this year. For the third year in a row, it has been named the ‘Best Airport for Arrivals in the World’ in the Airport Service Quality (ASQ) Award 2024, presented by the Airports Council International (ACI).
Terminal 2, which opened in 2022, was designed to reflect the spirit of Bengaluru, also known as India’s ‘Garden City.’ With lots of greenery, beautiful architecture, and modern infrastructure, T2 has consistently been in the spotlight since its launch.
This double win puts Bengaluru on the global aviation map and shows how Indian airports are now offering world-class facilities and hospitality.
RR vs RCB, IPL 2025: Virat Kohli creates history in Jaipur, becomes first Indian batter to score 100 T20 fifties
When Life Gives You Tangerines: Meet the real life couple whose struggles shaped the world’s highest-rated K-drama
Amitabh Bachchan was hesitant about dubbing for this Aamir Khan film, warned him: 'Are you sure this is alright?'
Meet son of Indian billionaire, who is married to former Miss India, works in Rs 420000 crore company in key role as...
'Easy to sit in studio and....': LSG star Shardul Thakur hits back at commentators over bowlers' criticism
India’s first 5-star airport terminal is located in THIS city, not Delhi, Mumbai or Hyderabad
Who is the mystery man sitting with Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic’s son Agastya? Viral video sparks buzz
Meet Harshita Kejriwal, ex-Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's daughter, who scored 96% in 12th, cleared IIT-JEE Advanced, went to IIT-Delhi, also co-founded company
Are Tara Sutaria and Badshah dating? Shilpa Shetty's comments on Indian Idol fuels speculation, WATCH
Nidhhi Agerwal says Pawan Kalyan's Hari Hara Veera Mallu offers fresh take amid Chhaava, shares update on Prabhas' The Raja Saab | Exclusive
TMC MP Yusuf Pathan's 'easy afternoons, good chai' post amid violence in West Bengal angers netizens: 'Leadership goals'
Virat Kohli declines Rs 300 crore offer to renew contract with Puma, now invests in...
'You'll see the best...': Ex-Australia skipper Michael Clarke backs Rohit Sharma amid poor run in IPL 2025
Russian missile strike on Ukraine's Sumy kills 21, leaves 83 injured: 'Only a filthy scum can...'
How much did Virat Kohli score in the 10th board exams? Check his marksheet here
8 workers killed in major blast at fireworks factory in Andhra Pradesh's Anakapalli
No, it's not a superhero movie scene! Viral image showing massive dust storm approaching leaves netizens in awe
IPL 2025: SRH owner Kavya Maran's incredible act after Abhishek Sharma's sensational century wins hearts - Watch
Vishu 2025: Know the date, timings, history, significance and celebration about Malayalam New Year
Indian Railways to change Tatkal ticket booking timings? Here's what IRCTC said
Kesari Chapter 2 first review out: Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan, Ananya Panday-starrer is a 'powerful, important, incredible' film
Man's 'nonchalant' dance inside Delhi metro leaves netizens in awe, WATCH viral video
'Not about low wages': Tim Cook reveals real reason why Apple manufactures iPhones in China, not in US
RR vs RCB Match Report: Bengaluru keep win record in away games unblemished in IPL 2025, beat Rajasthan by 9 wickets in Jaipur
DC vs MI, IPL 2025 Preview: Head-to-head record, stats and result at Arun Jaitley stadium - All you need to know
Hari Hara Veera Mallu star Nidhhi Agerwal to tie knot with Silambarasan TR? Actress finally breaks silence: 'I am just focusing...'| Exclusive
Is Alkaline water healthy? Here’s what a viral video claims
Isha Ambani to Karan Adani: Meet Indian billionaire kids taking over family businesses, check their current roles, education, more
IPL 2025: Why are Royal Challengers Bengaluru wearing green jersey against Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur?
Mukesh Ambani joined Reliance in 1981, Anil Ambani in 1983, latter became world's 6th richest person but then slipped, his current net worth is...
Mukesh Ambani's Reliance earns Rs 19757 crore in just 96 hours, remains India's most...
Punjab Police arrest 2 operatives linked with Goldy Dhillon terror module with 1.6kg of IED
Meet man who worked in factories, went bankrupt, now owns luxurious apartment with 3 bedrooms, studio, is now a famous comedian, he is...
When Jaya Bachchan's words left Aishwarya Rai Bachchan teary-eyed: 'I am going to be a mother-in-law...'
Meet Sanjiv Goenka, Lucknow Super Giants owner, also owns a football club, his wife is famous interior designer, has this Mukesh Ambani connection, his net worth is...
Big update on Namo Bharat train, Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor ready, operations likely to begin from...
When Barack Obama asked Steve Jobs why iPhones are manufactured in other countries, not in US, his blunt reply, ‘Those jobs aren’t....’
When Sachin Tendulkar and Ravi Shastri jumped off their seats while watching Lagaan, actor Aamir Khan shares fun anecdote
'Thought it's Hrithik Roshan': Jaideep Ahlawat's dance moves in Jewel Thief blow away netizens
Nita Ambani’s love for chai shown in these porcelain tea cups, its border is made of..., each cup costs Rs...
Viral video of Mukesh Ambani promoting diabetes cure is fake, AI-generated; here's how to spot such clips
Adah Sharma gives 'powerful' twist to fashion week, walks the ramp with sword in hand, video goes viral
Sourav Ganguly reveals Sachin Tendulkar once pulled off this hilarious prank on him, says, 'he made me eat...'
This is world's 'biggest' farm, is larger than 49 countries, has only 11 employees, not located in India, China, US, Russia, Canada, it is in...
Aamir Khan makes first public appearance with girlfriend Gauri Spratt, introduces her to Chinese media, actors Shen Teng, Ma Li
Ever thought why price tags Rs 499, Rs 799 end with 9? Reason will leave you shocked, it is...
Former actress Ayesha Jhulka stunned after seeing Sunita Ahuja, compliments her for THIS, Govinda’s wife reaction goes viral
Mukesh Ambani-Nita Ambani's club in The Hundred League is called..., it's worth…
Aditi Rao Hydari claims Mallika Sherawat has 'silicon in her b**bs', Randeep Hooda gets shocked, asks 'where?' | Watch viral video
In NIA custody, 26/11 Mumbai attack plotter Tahawwur Rana demands THESE 3 things
Shikhar Dhawan's funny video with rumoured girlfriend Sophie Shine goes viral, netizens say 'Gabbar on top,' watch
Mouni Roy hits back at trolls, reacts to getting slammed for alleged plastic surgery, 'unusual dent' at forehead: 'If you hide behind...'
Shah Rukh Khan's Baazigar was saved from becoming a flop with this big change, one actor rescued team from failure, gave emotional crux
Meet Mukesh Ambani-Nita Ambani's close relative, friend of Isha Ambani, who designed jewellery for Kim Kardashian, Niki Minaj, Mindy Kaling
Earth's axis has shifted 80 cm in less than 20 years due to...
What is the price of one flat in Bengaluru's Billionaires' Tower, which VIPs live there?
Assam police bust smuggling racket, seize 11 rare lizards found only in..., were being sold at Rs...
Meet 90s successful actress who gave hits after hit, charged more than heroes, married a Muslim, career ruined due to..
I have never seen Samantha look so beautiful before today: Chiyaan Vikram
Mukesh Khanna says 'the reason I do not like Kapil Sharma and why I refused to go on his show' is...
Donald Trump's tariffs exemption: Here is the list of items relieved from US taxes
Meet Rishab Rikhiram Sharma, started playing sitar at 10, disciple of Pandit Ravi Shankar, performed at White House, advocates music for mental wellness
IPL 2025: On Abhishek Sharma’s special dedication note for SRH after century win, Yuvraj Singh jokes, 'Itni maturity...’
Arjun Kapoor is 'misunderstood', says Anshula Kapoor, lauds him for being loyal, Janhvi Kapoor agrees: 'People underestimate how much s**t...'
Meet Arjun and Nayantara Kothari, close relatives of Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, their mother is..., business is...
Diljit Dosanjh shares unseen footage from Amar Singh Chamkila, wishes Happy Baisakhi
Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 LIVE Streaming Details: When and where to watch DC vs MI match 29 live on TV, online?
DC vs MI IPL 2025 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips, probable playing XIs, team news, injury updates for Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians
Viral video: 'Human Elephant' dances with the crowd to ‘Bing Bing Boo’, netizens appreciate creativity
Meet man who helped Mukesh Ambani’s son Anant Ambani lose 108 kilos, he charges Rs...
Happy Baisakhi 2025: Top 50 Wishes, WhatsApp messages, quotes, greeting and images to share with your loved ones
Meet 'Purushon Ka Rashmika Mandanna', actor who achieved stardom after 20 years of struggle, now gives back to back hits, he is...
SRH vs PBKS, IPL 2025: Abhishek Sharma smashes record-breaking 141 as Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Punjab Kings by 8 wickets
SRH vs PBKS: Abhishek Sharma pulls out unique celebration after blasting 40-ball IPL century
'Hype thi, par khoda pahaad nikli chuhiya': Navjot Sidhu roasts MS Dhoni's captaincy return during CSK vs KKR IPL 2025 match
Jaat box office collection day 3: Sunny Deol-starrer jump on Saturday, earns Rs 32 crore worldwide
VIRAL VIDEO: Donald Trump, Elon Musk working in Nike shoe factory?
SRH vs PBKS: Marcus Stoinis dominates Mohammed Shami, hits four sixes in last over as Indian pacer records second-most expensive IPL 2025 spell
What is 'clean girl' aesthetics? Here's how you can ace your look with latest fashion, beauty trend
Meet actor who never wanted to join films, cracked UPSC exam, but ventured into acting, was compared to Amitabh Bachchan, he married 'Rekha's...'
Watch: Virat Kohli meets Rahul Dravid and hugs him in heartfelt reunion before RR vs RCB IPL 2025 clash
Meet Delhi billionaire, started company as bottler, became liquor baron with brands like Magic Moments, 8PM Whisky; his net worth is Rs...
Who is Chanchal Mata? Mahakumbh fame who could light a fire with her bare hands, now she lives in...
RR vs RCB IPL 2025 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips, probable playing XIs, team news, injury updates for Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Meet Raj Kapoor's least popular daughter-in-law, she broke her marriage with... in two years, started selling pickles, her name is...
88-year-old wife accuses 91-year-old husband of extra-marital affairs, then THIS happened...
All foreign nationals in US may be deported if they do not...
VIRAL VIDEO: Why did White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt pray before briefing, 'Lord Jesus.....'?
IPL 2025 Updated Points Table, Orange and Purple Cap lists after Lucknow Super Giants beat Gujarat Titans by 6 wickets
Meet man who used to sleep with beggars, failed class 12, cracked UPSC with AIR....
LSG vs GT Match Report: Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran's rapid-fire 50s end Gujarat Titans' four-match winning streak in IPL 2025
Abhishek Chauhan talks about his 'complex' character in Khauf, shares working experience with Monika Panwar, his take on OTT censorship | Exclusive
Nushrratt Bharuccha admits she is 'hurt' for getting replaced in Dream Girl 2 with Ananya Panday: 'Why not me?'
What is controversy over statue of DOG near memorial of Shivaji Maharaj at Raigad Fort?
How MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings can still qualify for IPL 2025 playoffs after embarrassing loss to KKR
Love Golgappas? Here's a wholesome video of a British man relishing on Indian street food, WATCH
Viral video: Young couple shows PDA in Bengaluru Metro, internet is stunned
Did West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee protect, encourage anti-Hindu violence? This is what BJP said
'Karan Johar only casts people who are like star kids or whatever but...': Kill fame Abhishek Chauhan talks about how industry works| Exclusive
Watch: 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi rattles Jofra Archer with big hitting in RR nets