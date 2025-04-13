This becomes India’s first to receive Skytrax’s prestigious 5-star rating, highlighting its world-class facilities and passenger experience.

Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport has made India proud by creating history. Its stunning Terminal 2 (T2) has become the first airport terminal in India to receive a 5-star airport terminal rating from Skytrax, a global organization that evaluates the quality and performance of airports around the world.

This prestigious rating was awarded after a detailed and thorough audit carried out by Skytrax. Their team looked at more than 800 elements related to passenger experience across over 30 categories. These included things like terminal design, cleanliness, use of digital technology, security, passenger services, inclusivity, eco-friendly practices, and guest hospitality. The goal of the audit was to see if passengers consistently receive a smooth, comfortable, and world-class experience at the terminal, and T2 passed with flying colors.

Skytrax CEO Edward Plaisted praised the airport and called this a landmark moment. “A 5-star airport terminal rating is the highest honour an airport can receive. Bengaluru Airport has set an example by achieving this standard. It reflects an exceptional commitment to the passenger experience,” he said.

More Global Recognition for BLR Airport

But that’s not all. Bengaluru Airport has bagged another major award this year. For the third year in a row, it has been named the ‘Best Airport for Arrivals in the World’ in the Airport Service Quality (ASQ) Award 2024, presented by the Airports Council International (ACI).

Terminal 2, which opened in 2022, was designed to reflect the spirit of Bengaluru, also known as India’s ‘Garden City.’ With lots of greenery, beautiful architecture, and modern infrastructure, T2 has consistently been in the spotlight since its launch.

This double win puts Bengaluru on the global aviation map and shows how Indian airports are now offering world-class facilities and hospitality.