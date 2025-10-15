FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

India set to unveil its first longest underwater tunnel, located in..., to reduce travel time from 6 to 1.5 ho

Pankaj Dheer funeral: Sasural Simar Ka co-stars Dipika Kakkar, Shoaib Ibrahim get teary-eyed at Mahabharat actor's last rites

Zubeen Garg death: Assam CM Sarma condemns Baksa jail violence, says, 'Political parties trying to...'

DNA TV Show: How Trump tarnished the reputation of US passport

Mohammed Shami out of India’s plans? South Africa legend drops shocking statement

BTS to make its grand comeback in March 2026? RM spills out the secret, ARMY calls him 'spoiler king'

Kantara Chapter 1 box office collection day 14: Rishab Shetty film beats Chhaava to achieve this milestone in 2025, earns Rs...

India's richest village is located in THIS state, villagers hold Rs 7,000 crore in bank deposits; know all about it

Rupee vs Afghani: Why is Afghanistan’s currency stronger than Indian, Pakistan's rupee despite crisis?

Dinesh Karthik breaks silence on Virat Kohli’s 2027 World Cup plans amid retirement rumours, shares London insights

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
India set to unveil its first longest underwater tunnel, located in..., to reduce travel time from 6 to 1.5 ho

India set to unveil its first longest underwater tunnel in Brahmaputra River

Pankaj Dheer funeral: Sasural Simar Ka co-stars Dipika Kakkar, Shoaib Ibrahim get teary-eyed at Mahabharat actor's last rites

Dipika Kakkar, Shoaib Ibrahim get teary-eyed at Pankaj Dheer's funeral

Zubeen Garg death: Assam CM Sarma condemns Baksa jail violence, says, 'Political parties trying to...'

Zubeen Garg death: Assam CM Sarma condemns Baksa jail violence

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

HomeViral

VIRAL

India's richest village is located in THIS state, villagers hold Rs 7,000 crore in bank deposits; know all about it

The village has a population of about 32,000 people -- who collectively hold bank deposits of more than Rs 7,000 crore. Bewildering, isn't it? Let us tell you more interesting facts about this place.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Oct 15, 2025, 11:52 PM IST

India's richest village is located in THIS state, villagers hold Rs 7,000 crore in bank deposits; know all about it
Several major banks operate branches in the village.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

A small village in Gujarat's Bhuj has gained a unique reputation -- for being the wealthiest village in not only India but across the Asian continent. Madhapur has a population of about 32,000 people -- who collectively hold fixed bank deposits of more than Rs 7,000 crore. Bewildering, isn't it? Well, the reason behind this is that a majority of the village's population -- around 65 percent -- are non-resident Indians or NRIs, who have invested heavily in their homeland. Let us tell you more about it here.

What does the village boast of?

These NRIs are majorly based in countries such as the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, and also in some African nations. Courtesy the money invested by them, the village today features broad roads, lakes, schools and colleges, health centres, and temples. Seventeen major banks -- including the State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Punjab National Bank (PNB) -- operate branches in Madhapur.

'Built by those who left but never left'

According to reports, a major share of the contribution comes from the NRIs working in the construction sector in Africa. "Madhapur is where it is today because we never forget where we started," one villager said, according to a report by India Today. "Our men may make their living abroad, but their hearts remain here. They send back money, not just for themselves and their families but to pay for schools, hospitals, and roads for everyone." "This isn't a village. This is our dream, and it was built by those who left but never left," said another villager.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Meet Hina Khan, Madhya Pradesh cop who chanted 'Jai Shri Ram' to silence agitating crowd
Meet Hina Khan, Madhya Pradesh cop who chanted 'Jai Shri Ram' to silence...
Lokah Chapter 1 Chandra OTT release: Kalyani Priyadarshan-starrer Malayalam's biggest blockbuster to start streaming on...
Lokah Chapter 1 OTT release: Kalyani Priyadarshan film to start streaming on...
Pankaj Dheer death: Meet family of Mahabharat’s legendary Karna; was married to..., his daughter-in-law is famous for…
Pankaj Dheer death: Meet family of Mahabharat’s legendary Karna
Meet actor who was banned by media for 15 years, had Rs 90 crore debt, went on to build to Rs 1630 crore empire, can you guess him?
Meet actor who was banned by media, went on to build to Rs 1630 cr, he is...
BTS to make its grand comeback in March 2026? RM spills out the secret, ARMY calls him 'spoiler king'
BTS to make its grand comeback in March 2026? RM spills out the secret
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE