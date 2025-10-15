India's richest village is located in THIS state, villagers hold Rs 7,000 crore in bank deposits; know all about it

India set to unveil its first longest underwater tunnel, located in..., to reduce travel time from 6 to 1.5 ho
A small village in Gujarat's Bhuj has gained a unique reputation -- for being the wealthiest village in not only India but across the Asian continent. Madhapur has a population of about 32,000 people -- who collectively hold fixed bank deposits of more than Rs 7,000 crore. Bewildering, isn't it? Well, the reason behind this is that a majority of the village's population -- around 65 percent -- are non-resident Indians or NRIs, who have invested heavily in their homeland. Let us tell you more about it here.
These NRIs are majorly based in countries such as the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, and also in some African nations. Courtesy the money invested by them, the village today features broad roads, lakes, schools and colleges, health centres, and temples. Seventeen major banks -- including the State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Punjab National Bank (PNB) -- operate branches in Madhapur.
According to reports, a major share of the contribution comes from the NRIs working in the construction sector in Africa. "Madhapur is where it is today because we never forget where we started," one villager said, according to a report by India Today. "Our men may make their living abroad, but their hearts remain here. They send back money, not just for themselves and their families but to pay for schools, hospitals, and roads for everyone." "This isn't a village. This is our dream, and it was built by those who left but never left," said another villager.