According to a recent survey report compiled and released by Numbero, a Serbian crowdsourced data platform, Serbia has achieved a safety index score of 55.7. This score indicates the country's level of safety, with higher scores denoting a safer environment.

The report also revealed that the United States ranked 89th in the list, indicating that Serbia is considered safer than the US, according to the survey's findings. This ranking came as a surprise with the general perception of the US as a relatively safe country. Further shaking up expectations, India ranked 66th in terms of safety for travel in 2025. Neighboring Pakistan fared slightly better, securing the 65th spot with an index score of 56.3. Palestine, despite ongoing conflicts with Israel in Gaza, also ranked higher than India at number 61.

These rankings highlight significant disparities in safety perceptions worldwide, with several countries defying conventional expectations. The report's findings encourage a reevaluation of safety standards and travel advisories globally.

According to the report, Andorra has earned the distinction of being the safest nation, boasting an impressive index score of 84.7. The remaining top 5 spots are occupied by the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar, Taiwan, and Oman, respectively.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, Venezuela has been ranked as the most unsafe country, with a concerning index score of 19.3. The countries trailing closely behind in terms of high crime rates are Papua New Guinea, Haiti, Afghanistan, and South Africa, rounding out the bottom 5 on the list.

Numbero, a data-driven platform, collects information from visitor surveys on its website to compile a comprehensive crime index and safety index. These surveys focus exclusively on crime levels within a nation, gathering data on general perceptions of crime, safety concerns for travelers, and specific crime-related worries. Contributors also share insights on property and violent crimes.The data used to create the list is refreshed every six months, ensuring that the information is no older than 36 months.