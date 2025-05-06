Baba Vanga's 2025 prophecy warns of a massive global war and natural disasters, which many now link to rising India-Pakistan tensions and recent deadly earthquakes.

Tensions between India and Pakistan have been rising steadily, and many believe that if a war were to break out between the two nations, it wouldn’t come as a shock. Interestingly, it’s not just political analysts raising concerns, renowned Bulgarian mystic Baba Vanga had also predicted a major global conflict around the year 2025. Though she never directly mentioned the names of countries, her prophecies have once again sparked discussions due to current world instability.

According to a report by the New York Post, Baba Vanga had warned of a conflict that would shake the foundations of Europe. While her prediction didn’t name any specific nations, it is now being linked to the current geopolitical climate, especially the growing tension between India and Pakistan. People are increasingly paying attention to her words because of how unpredictable and dangerous the global landscape has become.

In addition to the possibility of a major war, Baba Vanga had also predicted powerful and destructive earthquakes in 2025. One of her predictions seems to have partially come true already. On March 28, a massive 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar, causing over 1,700 deaths. The tremors were felt in neighboring Thailand, where at least 10 people died and more than 100 were reported missing.

Who Was Baba Vanga?

Baba Vanga, born in 1911 in Bulgaria, was originally named Vangeliya Pandeva Gushterova. At the age of 12, she lost her eyesight during a severe storm. She later claimed that this event gave her the power to foresee the future. Over the years, she became widely known for her predictions, many of which have been linked to major global events.

Though Baba Vanga passed away in 1996, her followers and believers still circulated her prophecies. Some people remain skeptical of her predictions, but others are amazed by their accuracy. She is said to have correctly predicted the 9/11 attacks, the death of Princess Diana in 1997, and even the COVID-19 pandemic.

Her prophecy for 2025 has reignited concerns, especially with the current global climate showing signs of unrest and instability.