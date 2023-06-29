India-Pak WC match sends Ahmedabad hotel prices skyrocketing to Rs 1 lakh, details inside

screengrab

New Delhi: After the announcement of the ODI World Cup fixtures by the International Cricket Council (ICC), which revealed a highly anticipated match between India and Pakistan in Ahmedabad on October 15, hotel room rates in the city skyrocketed. The prices on booking websites witnessed a sharp surge, reaching as high as ₹1 lakh for that particular day. The unprecedented demand from cricket fans wanting to witness the clash between the arch-rivals at the Narendra Modi Stadium is believed to be the driving force behind this surge.

The room rentals experienced an increase of nearly 10 times, with luxury hotels charging around ₹40,000 and some establishments even going up to ₹1 lakh, compared to the usual average range of ₹5,000 to ₹8,000. For example, the Renaissance Ahmedabad Hotel on SG Highway showed a staggering price surge of ₹90,679 specifically for October 15, while the rates on any other day were around ₹8,000.

Similar trends were observed in other hotels like Pride Plaza Hotel on SG Highway and the Cama Hotel on Sabarmati Riverfront, where prices surged close to ₹30,000, despite their usual affordability.

Booking portals displayed a lack of availability of rooms on the match day for renowned five-star hotels in Ahmedabad such as ITC Narmada, Courtyard by Marriott, Hyatt, and Taj Skyline Ahmedabad.

According to officials from the Gujarat Hotels and Restaurants Association (HRA), the price hikes were predominantly driven by bookings made by Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) and fans from other states. They explained that hoteliers take advantage of the high demand to maximize revenue, knowing that rooms will be filled regardless of the higher rates. However, they also mentioned that once the demand subsides, prices are likely to come down.

It is worth noting that budget hotels in the city have not experienced such a surge in prices, as the heightened demand seems to primarily affect higher-end accommodations.