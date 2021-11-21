India ka 'Pataal Lok': A hidden world 3000 feet below the ground which is still COVID-19 free

There is no denying the fact that India is full of wonderful places which will leave you surprised but you will be stunned to know that there are 12 villages in India which are located 3000 meters below the ground. These villages have many dense trees and that's why even the sun rays can hardly reach the ground here. According to mythological legends, this is the same place where Lord Rama's wife Sita decided to go inside the earth. However, some people also believe that when the demon Ahiravan lifted Lord Shri Ram and Lord Laxman and took them to 'Pataal Lok', then Lord Hanuman entered 'Pataal Lok' from here to save them.

The name of the place where these 12 villages are located is Pataalkot. Pataalkot is in Chhindwara district of Madhya Pradesh. Pataalkot is in the hills of Satpura. There is a treasure trove of medicines in Pataalkot. The area is inhabited by people of Bhuria tribe and most of the people live in huts.

It is to be noted that people of Pataalkot prefer not to have much contact with the outside world. They grow most of their foods in their villages and come out of the village only to buy salt. Earlier these villages were completely cut off from the outside world. Recently, some of these villages have been conncted by road.

The villages of Pataalkot are locaed 3,000 feet below the ground, however, only a few years ago, some villagers came out of the deep valley and settled in the upper part of the hill.

You would be surprised to know that while COVID-19 has wreaked havoc across the globe, coronavirus has not even reached Pataalkot.