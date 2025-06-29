The viral clip highlights the rising unemployment and job crisis in Canada.

A video posted by an Indian woman in Canada is getting widespread attention online, showing a long queue of International students, mostly Indians, waiting outside a job fair. In the video, the woman addresses the popular assumption that it's easier to secure a job in foreign countries.

"Friends, those of us who have Indian friends or relatives who think that there are lots of jobs and money in Canada, we should show them this video," the Indian woman says in the video. She then shows a long queue of job seekers outside the job fair. She explains that the job opportunity is for a basic internship and only 5 to 6 people will be hired. "This is the reality of Canada. If you are ready for this, come to Canada - otherwise India is better," the woman says.

"Life abroad is not always a dream. Sometimes it's just... a long queue," the caption of the post read.

Watch the video below:

The viral clip highlights the rising unemployment and job crisis in Canada. It has triggered a wave of reactions from both immigrants and those wishing to move abroad.

"This is the first honest video to tell people the truth. There are some other influencers trying to give people the wrong information and perception to move to Canada," wrote one user.

Another commented, "Same situation in Toronto. Even jobs to survive have to wait a long time." A third user added, "Everyone thinks it's the land of opportunities, until they see the reality."

However, some users were more optimistic. "Yes, it is tough, but with the right skills, you can still do it," wrote one user. "This is an exaggeration. There are jobs if you know where to look," another said.

"There are jobs in Vancouver, but the problem is a lack of skills, not a lack of jobs. Companies like Microsoft, Amazon, Lululemon, BC Hydro, Telus, FortisBC and Vancouver Coastal Health are always hiring. It's a matter of having the right skills, not blaming the city/country," wrote one user.

"Only entry-level jobs are competitive, once you have experience and skills you will be valued," another said.

Also read: Lauren Sánchez picks THIS Indian luxury clutch for her wedding with Jeff Bezos in Venice