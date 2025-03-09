The call bridged two major cities—Kolkata and New Delhi—marking the beginning of mobile communication in India

On July 31, 1995, India entered a new era of communication when the first-ever mobile phone call was made in the country. This historic call connected then West Bengal Chief Minister Jyoti Basu with Union Communication Minister Sukh Ram. It was made using a Nokia handset on the Modi Telstra network, a joint venture between India’s BK Modi and Australia’s Telstra.

The call bridged two major cities—Kolkata and New Delhi—marking the beginning of mobile communication in India. However, at that time, mobile phones were a luxury. Making a call cost Rs 8.4 per minute, and both incoming and outgoing calls were charged. During peak hours, the cost doubled to Rs 16.8 per minute, making it affordable only for a few.

Over the years, mobile communication in India has transformed drastically. High call rates are now a thing of the past, thanks to technological advancements and competition. A major breakthrough came in 2016 when Jio launched affordable data plans, revolutionising the telecom industry.

Today, mobile phones are an essential part of everyday life. Calls, messages, and internet access are available at low costs, making communication faster and easier for everyone.

From that first call in 1995 to today’s seamless connectivity, India’s telecom journey is a story of growth, innovation, and accessibility.