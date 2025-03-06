Naidu was not only a poet but also a courageous leader in India’s fight for independence. She was a close supporter of Mahatma Gandhi and played an important role in the 1942 Quit India Movement.

In India, we celebrate National Women's Day on February 13th, the birthday of Sarojini Naidu. It is celebrated a month before the International Women's Day on March 8. She was a talented national leader, a freedom fighter, and a renowned poet. She is known as the 'Nightingale of India.' Naidu was not only a poet but also a courageous leader in India’s fight for independence. She was a close supporter of Mahatma Gandhi and played an important role in the 1942 Quit India Movement.

Who is Sarojini Naidu?

She was born in Hyderabad into a Bengali Brahmin family, and her family is linked to Bangladesh. Sarojini Naidu completed her education in Chennai and went to London and Cambridge for higher studies. She passed away on March 2, 1949, in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, due to a heart attack.

In 1914, Sarojini Naidu had her first meeting with Mahatma Gandhi, and she dedicated herself to the nation. During her studies, she became involved in the national movement. She earned the respect and trust of all major leaders, including Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru, who admired her leadership abilities.

Sarojini Naidu's birth anniversary was chosen to remember the contributions of Indian women and their role in every field of life for the nation. After the country's independence, Sarojini Naidu was honored with the distinction of becoming the first female governor.

Why is Sarojini Naidu's birthday celebrated as National Women's Day?

Sarojini Naidu made significant contributions to the development of women. She raised her voice against the social evils prevalent in Indian society and inspired women to participate in the freedom struggle. In recognition of her efforts and her role in advocating for women's rights, National Women's Day was first celebrated in India on February 13, 2014.

Sarojini Naidu wrote several poems on themes like love, religion, patriotism, and tragedy. She was a freedom fighter and the first female governor of the United Provinces, now known as Uttar Pradesh.

In addition, in 1925, she was elected as the President of the Indian National Congress due to her educational capabilities and political skills. She participated in the Quit India Movement and was imprisoned for 21 months. Sarojini Naidu also contributed to the Constitution.

Sarojini Naidu was one of the most popular women of that century. She made significant contributions to literature. In 1905, her first collection of poems, "The Golden Threshold," was published. Due to her remarkable writing, Mahatma Gandhi gave her the title of 'Nightingale of India.'