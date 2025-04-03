Well, the reason behind this is that the majority of the village's population -- around 65% -- population are non-resident Indians (NRIs), who have invested heavily in their homeland. These NRIs are majorly based in countries like the United States, the UK, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

Madhapur, a small village in Gujarat's Bhuj, has gained a unique reputation -- for being the wealthiest village in not only India but across the continent. It has a population of just 32,000 people -- who collectively hold fixed bank deposits of more than Rs 7,000 crore.

Bewildering, isn't it?

Well, the reason behind this is that the majority of the village's population -- around 65% -- population are non-resident Indians (NRIs), who have invested heavily in their homeland.

India's 'Richie Rich' village

These NRIs are majorly based in countries like the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, and also in African nations.

Courtesy the money invested by them, the village today features broad roads, lakes, schools and colleges, health centres, and temples.

Seventeen major banks -- including the State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and PNB -- operate branches in Madhapur, while several others are in the process of opening branches there.

'This is our dream'

According to reports, the major share of the contribution comes from the NRIs working in the construction sector in Africa.

"Madhapur is where it is today because we never forget where we started," one villager said, according to India Today. "Our men may make their living abroad, but their hearts remain here. They send back money, not just for themselves and their families but to pay for schools, hospitals, and roads for everyone."

"This isn't a village. This is our dream, and it was built by those who left but never left," said another villager.