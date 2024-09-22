Twitter
India among most overworked countries, more than half of employees work ... hours a week

A staggering 51% of India's labor force works over 49 hours per week, securing India the second spot globally for prolonged work hours.

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Sep 22, 2024, 11:49 AM IST

India has positioned itself as one of the leading nations globally in terms of overworked employees, as per recent data from the International Labour Organization (ILO). The average worker in India dedicates 46.7 hours per week to their job, ranking the country among the top contenders for the longest working hours worldwide.

A staggering 51% of India's labor force works over 49 hours per week, securing India the second spot globally for prolonged work hours. In this ranking, Bhutan takes the lead with a significant 61% of its workers exceeding the 49-hour mark. Additionally, other South Asian nations like Bangladesh (47%) and Pakistan (40%) prominently appear in the top 10, highlighting a revalent trend of extended work hours.

Among the countries with high average weekly work hours, India stands out for the significant percentage of its workforce surpassing the 49-hour threshold. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Lesotho, with average weekly hours of 50.9 and 50.4, respectively.

On the other hand, countries such as the Netherlands (31.6 hours) and Norway (33.7 hours) showcase a more work-life balance, boasting notably lower weekly averages.

The research underscores substantial differences in working trends worldwide. Vanuatu, an Oceania nation, records the lowest average working hours, with workers clocking in at only 24.7 hours per week on average. Merely 4 percent of its workforce works beyond the 49-hour threshold, presenting a stark contrast to the work ethic prevalent in South Asia.

Similary, Kiribati and the Federated States of Micronesia, averaging 27.3 and 30.4 working hours, respectively, embrace a more laid-back stance, with minimal individuals exceeding 49 hours of work.

In contrast, developed countries lsuch as Germany (34.2 hours), Japan (36.6 hours), and Singapore (42.6 hours) showcases fewer occurrences of extreme working hours, suggesting that effective labor regulations can harmonize productivity and employee welfare.

 

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
