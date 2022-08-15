India@75: Indian tricolour unfurled 30 km above Earth in space on Independence Day 2022, watch viral video

YouTube(Space Kidz India)

India is celebrating 75 years of Independence today. On this occasion, the organisation known for promoting space sciences to Indian children – Space Kidz India hoisted the Indian National Flag about 30 kilometers above the Earth.

The flag was hoisted as part of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, that was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to celebrate the 75 glorious years of India’s freedom from Britishers.

According to media reports, the national flag was sent to an altitude of 1,06,000 feet above Earth on a balloon that unfurled it.

The flag has been unfurled by an organisation that grooms young scientists and talents. It is known to spread awareness about astrophysics and space sciences among children globally.

Watch the viral video:

The organisation recently launched AzadiSAT, a satellite consisting of 75 payloads built by 750 government school girls from Kashmir to Kanyakumari. It was launched into the Low Earth Orbit to mark 74 years of Indian independence.

Unfortunately, the satellite was lost due to some orbital issues as the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle couldn’t place it into the Earth’s circular orbit. However, the organisation created an ecosystem and a process to develop small satellites.

The satellite reportedly cleared all three stages of the Spaceport launch. It was carrying the Earth Observation Satellite (EOS-02), which is the main payload of AzadiSat. The mission was announced failed only at the final stage when the satellite couldn’t reach assigned orbit.

As India is celebrating August 15 with great pomp and show, astronauts have also joined into the celebrations. Italian astronaut Samantha Cristoforetii, working on International Space Station has also congratulated the country’s journey. She said that many international agencies have worked with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on many missions since decades.

Indian-American astronaut Raja Chari also congratulated India on the occasion hinting that NASA and ISRO have a bright future ahead.