India 5th country to operate hydrogen train, will run from…, know distance, route, other details

India is poised to make a significant leap in sustainable transportation with the upcoming trial of its first hydrogen-powered train, slated for December 2024. This initiative will position India as the fifth country globally to operate such eco-friendly trains, following in the footsteps of Germany, France, Sweden, and China.

The Indian Railways is embarking on this ambitious project under its "Hydrogen for Heritage" initiative, which aims to introduce a total of 35 hydrogen trains. Each train is estimated to cost around Rs 80 crore, with an additional Rs 70 crore allocated for necessary ground infrastructure on various heritage and hilly routes. The first prototype will be tested on the Jind-Sonipat section in Haryana on an 89 km route, with integration efforts currently taking place at the Integral Coach Factory in Chennai. A senior railway official also commented on this and said, “India’s first hydrogen will run on Northern Railway’s Delhi Division.

To ensure safety and reliability, Indian Railways has engaged TUV-SUD, a German company, to conduct a thorough safety audit of the hydrogen train system. This audit is part of a broader strategy to meet stringent safety standards as the railways transition to this innovative technology.

The hydrogen fuel for these trains will be sourced from a 1-megawatt Polymer Electrolyte Membrane (PEM) electrolyser located in Jind, which is expected to produce approximately 430 kg of hydrogen daily. The refuelling infrastructure at Jind will include a 3,000 kg hydrogen storage facility, along with dispensers designed for rapid refuelling.

Officials emphasise that this initiative supports India's commitment to achieving net-zero carbon emissions. With successful trials anticipated within the next year, Indian Railways is set to revolutionise travel while promoting sustainable practices in public transportation.