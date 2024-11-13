This incident has not only hindered the voting process but also brought up questions about candidate conduct and election security

A video of an independent candidate assaulting a government official has gone viral during Rajasthan's byelections, and it has left people enraged and concerned about the electoral integrity.

At the Samravata polling station, running as an independent for the Deoli-Uniara constituency, Naresh Meena was caught on camera slapping Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Amit Choudhary. Police intervened to restrain Meena as he tried to enter the polling booth.

The trouble was over Meena's claims of voting irregularities. He said that he confronted the SDM because it had allowed three unauthorised people to vote. Meena, urging supporters to respond through their ballots, said: "The entire police force has surrounded us now."

This has overshadowed the by-elections in seven assembly seats in Rajasthan. The Deoli-Uniara seat, which was vacated by Congress leader Harish Chandra Meena after his election to the Lok Sabha, is now a hotly contested battleground.

Meena's independent candidacy follows his suspension from the Congress party, which fielded Kastor Chand Meena for the bypoll. Meena's decision to run is backed by the Bharat Adivasi Party and has raised concerns that a vote could split.

Under tight security, the by-elections, which include 69 candidates contesting for seven seats, are being held. The stakes are high: more than 9,000 personnel have been deployed to oversee 1,914 polling stations.

This incident has not only hindered the voting process but also brought up questions about candidate conduct and election security. Political analysts are keeping a close watch on how this event might affect voter sentiment and the overall election outcome as authorities investigate the matter.

Both the ruling party and the opposition are waiting on bated breath to know the results of these crucial by-elections on November 23.