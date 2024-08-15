Independence Day 2024: Man’s heartfelt guitar and harmonica rendition of National Anthem impresses the internet

India is abuzz with patriotic fervor as the nation celebrates its 78th Independence Day, marking the historic day in 1947 when the country gained freedom from British rule. Amidst the festivities, one author has captured the hearts of many with a deeply moving video, shared just hours before the celebrations began.

On the eve of our #IndependenceDay2024 , here are two versions of our National Anthem -- One on the guitar, and the other on the harmonica.



Dedicated to all those who defend us!#BharatMataKiJai #JaiHind pic.twitter.com/Pck1BPxxm4 — Arun Krishnan (@ArunKrishnan_) August 14, 2024

In the video, Arun Krishnan, the author, plays two renditions of the Indian National Anthem, 'Jana Gana Mana,' on both the guitar and harmonica. His soulful performance has resonated with netizens, who have been quick to praise the powerful display of musical talent and national pride.

"On the eve of our #IndependenceDay2024, here are two versions of our National Anthem -- One on the guitar, and the other on the harmonica. Dedicated to all those who defend us," Krishnan wrote as he posted the videos online.

The video quickly went viral, amassing over 12,000 views and sparking a wave of enthusiastic comments. Viewers expressed their admiration for Krishnan’s skill and the patriotic spirit his music invoked. One user commented, "Excellent rendition in both. I also noted that you stood when playing. Hats off!"

Another wrote, "Wow, I loved the harmonica version even more. You are blessed by MA Saraswati in more ways than one. Vande Mataram." A third added, "How the instruments bring out very different flavors. Harmonica sounded so cheerful." A fourth simply said, "Awesome! Melodiously rendered."