Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

Independence Day 2022: Indian Railways flies Tricolour atop world's tallest bridge in Manipur

The Ministry of Railways posted a video on twitter of the Chenab railway bridge decked with Indian flags.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 16, 2022, 08:55 AM IST

Independence Day 2022: Indian Railways flies Tricolour atop world's tallest bridge in Manipur
Independence Day 2022: Indian Railways flies Tricolour atop world's tallest bridge in Manipur
On the eve of Independence Day, The Indian Railways has unfurled the National Flag at the world's tallest railway bridge pier to join the Independence Day 2022 celebrations. The Ministry of Railways has shared a splendid video that shows the Tricolour flying atop the Noney Bridge in Manipur.
 
An engineering masterpiece is being built across the Ijai River not far from Noney. The Mala-Rijeka viaduct in Montenegro now holds the record for tallest pie height in Europe with 139 metres; its greatest pie height will be 141 metres.
 
The project is being developed in two sections. The first section involves the construction of 84 kms of railway line connecting Jiribam to Tupul which is on the verge of completion. The second section of 27 kms connecting Tupul to Imphal is expected to be completed by 2019. Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) is undertaking the construction of the project.
 
The Railway minister went on Twitter to share a video of Tricolour which is now being widely circulated on the internet. “Our Tiranga, flying at the ongoing world's tallest railway pier bridge project, Noney Bridge in Manipur, on the eve of #IndiaAt75,” the Ministry said in a Tweet.
 
Video garnered a lot of attention just after posting. Netizens celebrated the inauguration and commented on the video. "Hats off to everyone associated with this project.... All of them has created a history," wrote one user. Another stated, "We proud our country and our Railways and it's Engineering." 
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
Who is Leo Kalyan? The artist who sang at Sonam Kapoor's baby shower
Photos of BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung, BLACKPINK's Lisa in private jet break internet
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Jammu and Kashmir: Grenade attacks in Srinagar, Budgam leave policeman, civilian injured
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.