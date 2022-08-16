Independence Day 2022: Indian Railways flies Tricolour atop world's tallest bridge in Manipur

On the eve of Independence Day, The Indian Railways has unfurled the National Flag at the world's tallest railway bridge pier to join the Independence Day 2022 celebrations. The Ministry of Railways has shared a splendid video that shows the Tricolour flying atop the Noney Bridge in Manipur.

An engineering masterpiece is being built across the Ijai River not far from Noney. The Mala-Rijeka viaduct in Montenegro now holds the record for tallest pie height in Europe with 139 metres; its greatest pie height will be 141 metres.

The project is being developed in two sections. The first section involves the construction of 84 kms of railway line connecting Jiribam to Tupul which is on the verge of completion. The second section of 27 kms connecting Tupul to Imphal is expected to be completed by 2019. Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) is undertaking the construction of the project.

The Railway minister went on Twitter to share a video of Tricolour which is now being widely circulated on the internet. “Our Tiranga, flying at the ongoing world's tallest railway pier bridge project, Noney Bridge in Manipur, on the eve of #IndiaAt75,” the Ministry said in a Tweet.