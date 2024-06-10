Twitter
Watch: Rohit Sharma leaves everyone in splits, seen looking for coin during toss, found it in…

Watch: Rohit Sharma leaves everyone in splits, seen looking for coin during toss, found it in…

Rajkumari Lonna

Updated : Jun 10, 2024, 03:00 PM IST

Rohit Sharma with a good history of forgetting things had another classic moment during the T20 World Cup match against Pakistan in New York. The Indian captain, Rohit Sharma amused everyone, including the Pakistan captain Babar Azam as was seen looking for the coin during the toss.
 
When Rohit Sharma was asked to toss the coin, the Indian captain was befuddled for a second and began searching for the coin. He then reached into his pocket and found it. The moment caught off guard everyone during the toss and the Pakistan Captain burst out into laughter.

Minutes later, the clip of the toss went viral on social media and the netizens wouldn't stop trolling calling it another classic moment of Rohit Sharma forgetting things.

Babar won the toss and opted to bowl against India in their T20 World Cup Group A match at Nassau International Cricket Stadium. The match was delayed due to rain, the first delivery eventually bowled at 8:20 pm PST. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ICC (@icc)

The match ended in favor of India as India beat Pakistan by 6 runs. 


The Indian bowler carried the supreme dominance as they successfully defended a target of 120. The bowling performance went spectacular giving a sensational victory in a low scoring thriller against Pakistan Team.  Rohit Sharma praised “Bumrah is going from strength to strength. I'm not going to talk too much about him, we want him to be in that kind of mindset till the end of this World Cup, he's a genius with the ball”. 

