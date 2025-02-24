As spectators and fans watched the match with bated breath, netizens celebrated India’s victory over Pakistan in the ICC Champions Trophy in hilarious ways on social media. They took dig at Pakistan’s players and their playing style.

India secured a thrilling six-wicket victory over Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, booking their spot in the semi-finals. Pakistan set a total of 241 runs, but India's bowling attack, led by Kuldeep Yadav's impressive 3/40, successfully contained Pakistan's lineup. This win marks India's second victory in the tournament.

One of the users wrote, “Pakistan is out of champions trophy” with a laughing emoji. “Turnament se Host Ko hi Bahar kar diya,” wrote another.

The match was indeed special as Virat Kohli made history on Sunday by becoming the fastest batter to reach 14,000 runs in one-day international cricket, achieving this milestone in record time. He also extended his own record by hitting his 51st century in the ODI format, solidifying his position as one of the greatest cricketers of all time