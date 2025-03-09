Jasmin Walia was dressed in a chic blue-striped white shirt and glasses.

Jasmin Walia, rumored to be star cricketer Hardik Pandya’s girlfriend, spotted watching India vs New Zealand in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The high-profile match attracted several celebrities, including Jasmin, who is a British singer and TV personality. Her presence stole the spotlight, intensifying speculations about her relationship with the star cricketer.

She was dressed in a chic blue-striped white shirt and glasses. Jasmin was spotted cheering for Team India from the stands. Her attendance at such a crucial game has fueled ongoing rumours about her connection with Pandya, who remains a constant topic of discussion both for his on-field performances and personal life.

