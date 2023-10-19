IND vs BAN World Cup: Virat Kohli's century cruises India to 7 wicket victory, fans flood X with heartfelt posts

Virat Kohli led India to its fourth consecutive victory in World Cup 2023 against Bangladesh by hitting the 48th ODI century.

In a momentous victory, Virat Kohli marked his 48th ODI century against Bangladesh at the Cricket World Cup. Kohli struck an unbeaten 103 off 97 balls in partnership with KL Rahul at 34 leading India to a win.

India maintained their perfect record in their 50 overs and bagged their fourth consecutive victory of the tournament with a seven-wicket win. As Kohli hit the century, fans started to flood social media with congratulatory posts. Here are some of the heart felt posts on 'X'.