IND vs BAN World Cup: Virat Kohli's century cruises India to 7 wicket victory, fans flood X with heartfelt posts

Virat Kohli led India to its fourth consecutive victory in World Cup 2023 against Bangladesh by hitting the 48th ODI century.
In a momentous victory, Virat Kohli marked his 48th ODI century against Bangladesh at the Cricket World Cup. Kohli struck an unbeaten 103 off 97 balls in partnership with KL Rahul at 34 leading India to a win.
India maintained their perfect record in their 50 overs and bagged their fourth consecutive victory of the tournament with a seven-wicket win. As Kohli hit the century, fans started to flood social media with congratulatory posts. Here are some of the heart felt posts on 'X'.
The hug between King Kohli and KL Rahul after the match— VINEETH (@sololoveee) October 19, 2023
Virat Kohli with Another century 78#INDvsBAN #indiavsbangladesh#ViratKohli
pic.twitter.com/RuSdlwkee7
King Kohli Reaches 100 with maximum #indiavsbangladesh #INDvBAN #ICCCricketWorldCup #Kohli #ViratKohli #Virat pic.twitter.com/2OO09mTBLp— depressed ICT devotee (@Aatmanirbharboi) October 19, 2023
Backbone of Indian team #INDvsBAN #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/CqeKgKe5KQ— SahilKashyap.eth (@isahilkashyap) October 19, 2023