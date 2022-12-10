Search icon
IND vs BAN 3rd ODI: Twitter erupts in joy as Ishan Kishan scores his double century

Ishan Kishan hit his maiden century against Bangladesh in the third ODI on Sunday, putting India in control of the match.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 10, 2022, 02:37 PM IST

Image Credits: Twitter

New Delhi: Ishan Kishan hit his maiden double century against Bangladesh in the third ODI on Sunday, putting India in control of the match. He became the world's seventh batter to accomplish the feat, and India's fourth after Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma, and Virender Sehwag. Kishan was brought in to replace captain Rohit Sharma, who was ruled out with a thumb injury. The 24-year-old made the most of his opportunity, hitting his century in just 85 balls to help the visitors recover after the early wickets of Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli. At the moment, the pair has a 137-run partnership.

Ishan Kishan celebrated his ton in a unique manner. He was overcome with emotion as his 'roaring' celebration went viral on social media, while he was hugged by Virat Kohli.

Here’s how Twitter reacted To Ishan Kishan’s impressive double century: 

 

 

