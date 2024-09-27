Watch Virat Kohli's gesture when Kanpur ground staff touches his feet, here's viral video

Virat Kohli, one of Team India's star batters, enjoys immense respect and admiration from fans worldwide. As one of the most followed athletes globally and India's top public figure, his influence extends far beyond the cricket field. This deep admiration was on full display ahead of India's first Test match against Bangladesh, where fans and even stadium staff showed their reverence for the cricket legend.

On the morning of the first day, the start of play was delayed due to overnight rain. While the umpires inspected the field and the delay stretched on, players from both teams came out for warm-ups. Kohli, ever the professional, walked onto the field with a bat in hand, ready to prepare for the game.

During this moment, a member of the groundstaff, overcome with emotion, approached Kohli and bowed down in respect. Touched by the gesture, Kohli immediately tried to lift the man up, placing his hand on his own chest—a sign of respect and gratitude. Eventually, another staff member gently led the man away, but the exchange highlighted the deep bond Kohli shares with his fans.

Earlier upon his arrival in Kanpur, Kohli received a warm reception at the hotel. As he made his way through the hotel lobby, he was quickly surrounded by a large crowd, causing him to decline a handshake with one of the hotel staff members.

Known for his friendly demeanor and willingness to engage with fans, Kohli usually accommodates requests for selfies and autographs. However, due to the overwhelming nature of the welcome, the former India captain had to politely refuse a handshake. Carrying a bag in one hand and a bouquet in the other, Kohli explained with a smile, "Sir, 2 hi haath hain" (I’ve only got two hands). Despite the situation, Kohli graciously thanked everyone, maintaining his characteristic charm.