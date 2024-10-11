The former chairman of Tata Group and Tata Sons, Ratan Tata, had opened up about his incomplete love story in an old interview. Take a look here.

Ratan Tata was one of the most celebrated public figures, known for his business excellence and philanthropy. His unfortunate death on October 9, 2024, left a huge void in the hearts of millions of people. Social media is abuzz with tributes and condolences pouring in for the visionary leader all across the world. Several of his pictures and videos, recounting his extraordinary life journey have also taken over the internet.

Ratan was a rare gem of a leader whose boundless contributions shaped not only the Tata Group but also the very fabric of our nation. His extraordinary journey has been inspiring and enriching to many who have been revisiting his old videos to seek life learnings. Amid this, an old video has gained social media traction where Ratan opened up about his love life. Though he remained unmarried throughout his life, he had fallen in love not once but four times. In this viral interview, he revealed his serious relationship that fell apart due to the India-China war.

In an interview with CNN, Ratan was asked if he has ever been in love and how many times. To which, he replied, “Seriously four times.” He then detailed his love story, “Well, you know one was probably the most serious was when I was working in the U.S. and the only reason we didn’t get married was that I came back to India and she was to follow me… and that was the year of the, if you like, the Sino-Indian conflict and in true American fashion this conflict in the Himalayas, in the snowy, uninhabited part of the Himalayas was seen in the United States as a major war between India and China and so, she didn’t come and finally got married in the US thereafter.”

Netizens showered love and affection on the viral video and also shared reactions. One of the users reacted, “He was loved by everyone except the person he loves,” Another user commented, “Won’t find another Diamond like this exceptional Gentleman.” ”If Ratan Tata gets his love then we won't get Ratan Tata as we get him all his devotion to people and animals, that's all God's plan, no one can change his destiny it's all his luck to have so many beautiful people, families and pets, he was lucky in all,” wrote a netizen.



Ratan Tata passed away at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital on Wednesday. His final rites were performed at Worli crematorium. Initially, his mortal remains were kept on the NCPA lawns at Nariman Point for the public to pay tribute.