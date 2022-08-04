In yet another weird food trend, watermelon topping on pizza leaves foodies flabbergasted; video viral

Instagram(@9gag)

Food videos often capture the curiosity of people who further share and reshare them on social media, leading to these clips going viral.

Nowadays, topping pizza with fruits are in a trend. Earlier, a video of pineapple toppings on pizza grabbed a mixed reaction of foodies, some enjoyed eating pineapples on a pizza and some refuted the invention of using fruits on pizza as toppings.

At the beginning of the video, it seems like the man is eating ham but he clears that it’s actually watermelon that he has baked like ham. Later, a man could be seen grilling a slice of watermelon on a pan. Then he puts some barbecue sauce on it. He was heard saying, "BBQ sauce works better than watermelon than tomato".

The grilled watermelon slice work as a pizza base, which the man tops up with garnishes including cheese and pepperoni. He grilled the watermelon pizza slice once again. The grilled watermelon slice work as a pizza base, which the man tops up with garnishes including cheese and pepperoni. He grilled the watermelon pizza slice once again.

Watch the viral video here:

As soon as the video was posted, viewers chimed into the comment section and dropped their reactions over the bizarre combination of watermelon and pizza. Netizens were not at all impressed with new inventions and it could be clearly sensed from their comments.

A user commented, "Use me as a dislike button". An unhappy foodie wrote, "Why would you do that."Another comment reads, "And people have a problem with pineapple on pizza."

"How could you do that to watermelon? It’s a melon! another user reacted.A foodie wrote, "Wasting a perfectly good watermelon for some nasty foolishness"The video of the watermelon pizza has received over 7,264 likes so far. Also, it has been viewed by more than 5.4 million people.Will you try this watermelon pizza at home?