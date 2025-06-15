A video from Gurugram has been doing the rounds on social media platforms, showing a young man recklessly driving a Lamborghini luxury sports car. The video was reportedly shot late Saturday night or early Sunday morning on Golf Course Road -- one of the city's busiest and most upscale areas.

Driver made lewd gestures

The viral clip, which is nearly 45-seconds-long, shows the man recklessly driving the yellow sports car at very high speeds while allegedly involved in a race with another vehicle. Eyewitnesses said the man was also making obscene gestures while driving. At moments in the video, the car can be seen swiftly accelerating and inching dangerously close to other vehicles. The man can also be seen sticking his head out of the window, shouting, and making lewd gestures. Reports suggest the car is either a Huracán or Aventador model of the famed Italian brand.

Social media reactions

The video has gone viral on social media platforms, with many people reacting to the driver's act. "This guy is playing Fast & Furious on Indian roads in a Lamborghini. Video is from Gurugram. He's literally racing cars, putting his & other's lives in danger. Or he probably knows that he, at max, will be asked to write an essay by the court," a user wrote on X.

You can watch the viral video here:

Police launch probe

The local police have launched an investigation into the matter and said they are using the viral video to try and identify the man driving the car.

The Golf Course Road in Gurugram is known for being home to luxury apartments, commercial towers, and high-end retail stores. The road has seen a rise in traffic incidents over the last year, with residents raising concerns about speeding vehicles. Gurugram, in Haryana, is a satellite city of Delhi, located an hour's drive away from the national capital, and is a major hub of tech companies.