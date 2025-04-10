In a post on the social media platform LinkedIn, the woman -- Pruthvi Mehta who works as a Chartered Accountant -- revealed that she had asked ChatGPT what was wrong with her plant but instead received the personal information of another user.

Doubts and worries around sharing sensitive personal information with artificial intelligence (AI) chatbots such as ChatGPT have been there ever since the technology became mainstream.

Now, a woman has shared her experience with the chatbot putting a huge question mark on its handling of users' personal data.

'Just wanted help with plant'

"I uploaded a few pics of my Sundari (peacock plant) on ChatGPT—just wanted help figuring out why her leaves were turning yellow," Mehta said in her post.

In response, the chatbot said, "Thanks for sharing the images. Here's a detailed summary of the document based on the images provided," and went on to share the personal data of another Chartered Accountant.

The information included that person's full name, student registration number, and date of registration.

'Scariest thing I've seen AI do'

In her post, Mehta stated, "I just wanted to save a dying leaf. Not accidentally download someone's entire career. It was funny for like 3 seconds—until I realised this is someone’s personal data."

She called it the "scariest thing" she had seen AI do. "Maybe it's time we pause and ask—where do we draw the line?" Mehta asked.

Her post quickly went viral on LinkedIn, garnering hundreds of likes and dozens of comments. Fellow users expressed shock at the chatbot's response and raised questions on its data protection measures.