Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

In true Bollywood style, Mangaluru cops chase mobile thieves - WATCH video

The victim is a migrant labourer, and his mobile phone was snatched by 2-3 people.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Jan 14, 2022, 11:54 AM IST

In true Bollywood style, Mangaluru cops chase mobile thieves - WATCH video

Mangaluru city police arrested around three thieves who were involved in snatching cell phone of a migrant labourer, said N Shashikumar, Commissioner of Police, Mangaluru City on Thursday.

Speaking to ANI, N Shashikumar said, "The incident occurred yesterday when two people were found running. After that, the police chased them. We got to know that one person was the victim, and another was the accused”.

The Police Commissioner further informed that the victim is a migrant labourer, and his mobile was snatched by two-three people.

"The victim is a migrant labourer; his mobile was snatched by 2-3 people. One was arrested red-handed, and others were arrested later," he added.

Watch the video here: 

 

(With ANI inputs)

Partner site: Zee News ©2019 Diligent Media Corporation Ltd.