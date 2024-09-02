Twitter
In this village of India people keep cobras in their homes instead of dogs or cats

They attribute this to their reverence and the mutual respect they share with the cobras. However, visitors are warned to keep their distance, as the cobras' friendliness does not extend to outsiders

Latest News

Nikita Shahi

Updated : Sep 02, 2024, 08:10 PM IST

In a remote corner of Maharashtra, a village exists where the usual pets are absent, replaced by something far more extraordinary and dangerous—cobras. This is Shetphal Village, a place where the slithering reptiles are not just inhabitants but honoured guests. Here, cobras are welcomed into homes, given shelter, and revered as sacred symbols, embodying a deep-seated cultural connection that has baffled outsiders for generations.

In Shetphal, you won’t find dogs barking or cats lounging by the fire. Instead, you’ll find cobras nestled comfortably inside homes, fields, and even bedrooms. The village is known as the "Snake Village of India" for a reason—nearly every household shares its space with these deadly creatures. What’s more intriguing is that children here grow up playing with these cobras, with no fear of being bitten. The villagers have never been harmed by these snakes, a fact that only deepens the mystery surrounding this place.

The roots of this unique tradition go back centuries. The villagers believe that the cobras are manifestations of Lord Shiva, one of the most revered deities in Hinduism, often depicted with a snake around his neck. To them, these snakes are not mere animals but divine beings that deserve worship and respect. Temples dedicated to snakes dot the village, where rituals are performed to honour them.

Despite the close proximity to these venomous creatures, not a single case of snakebite has been reported among the villagers. They attribute this to their reverence and the mutual respect they share with the cobras. However, visitors are warned to keep their distance, as the cobras’ friendliness does not extend to outsiders.

Shetphal has garnered attention from tourists and herpetologists alike, drawn to this village where man and snake coexist in an almost mythical harmony. Yet, living with cobras is not without challenges. The villagers must provide special care, ensuring the snakes are well-fed and protected from disease.

Recognizing the uniqueness of Shetphal, the government has stepped in to support its preservation. Plans are underway to develop the village into a tourist destination, providing training to the villagers to help conserve their slithering companions.

