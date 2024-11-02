One such tradition is living with Indian Cobras, one of the most deadly snakes in the world.

India is known for its gorgeous landscapes and beautiful villages. Even Mahatma Gandhi once said that the "soul of the country lies in its villages".

There are numerous of interesting yet bizarre rituals and traditions followed by different villages in India, even in the 21st century.

One such tradition is living with Indian Cobras, one of the most deadly snakes in the world.

What is the reason behind the tradition?

Located in the Solapur district of Maharashtra, Shetphal village takes snakes very seriously. Not only do the villagers worship the reptile, but also they create a special room for them in their houses.

In the Shetphal village, snakes are seen as family member and allowed to roam freely in the houses. Even the children are very comfortable with the reptile - something that is unexplained.

In this village, snakes are synonymous to spirituality. Each and every house has a special area reserved for Indian cobras, called "Devasthanam".

The word "Devasthanam" is a Sanskrit term, made of two words - Deva and Sthanam, which means a place for god.

Whenever people construct a house, they do not forget to designate a place for cobras. Interestingly, nobody is even afraid of the snakes.