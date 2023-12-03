In this Rajasthan village, men marry twice; here's why

In the village of Ramdeo-ki-Basti in Rajasthan, a unique tradition sees men marrying twice due to the belief that the first wife cannot bear sons, leading to an abundance of daughters in the community.

In the heart of Rajasthan's Jaisalmer lies a village shrouded in a tradition that challenges common societal norms. Ramdeo-ki-Basti, home to 600 families, has upheld an unusual practice where every man partakes in two marriages, defying the norm of monogamy.

The village, entrenched in age-old customs, witnesses men living with more than one wife under the same roof. Contrary to the Hindu Marriage Act that prohibits polygamy and polyandry, this village maintains the practice due to entrenched beliefs.

Surprisingly, the rationale behind this custom is tied to the desire for male heirs. As per media reports, villagers adhere to the notion that the first wife is unable to conceive a son, often giving birth to daughters instead. Consequently, men seek a second marriage in the hopes of securing a male heir for their lineage. This has led to an extraordinary surplus of daughters in the community.

However, dissent brews within the younger, educated generation who question the validity and morality of this tradition. While some villagers defend their actions by claiming necessity, citing the inability of the first wife to bear a son, others admit to marrying again solely to ensure a male successor.

Despite the persistence of this practice, it has sparked a debate within the community. Critics argue that it deprives women of their basic human rights and equal treatment, creating a divide among the villagers regarding the continuation of this age-old custom.