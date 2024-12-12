This self-appointed guardian of the road has become a beloved local figure, turning the mundane commute into a memorable experience.

Sri Lanka's road toll system took an amusing twist when a unique "food tax" emerged on the Buttala-Kataragama road, thanks to an unexpected toll collector—a 40-year-old elephant named Raja. This self-appointed guardian of the road has become a beloved local figure, turning the mundane commute into a memorable experience.

Raja runs on his terms, standing on the road and politely stopping the vehicle. He requests food through his trunk from drivers and passengers, refusing to let them pass until his tax is paid in fruits or snacks. What was just a simple search for food has now become a cute habit as travelers often prepare to encounter Raja by buying lots of treats from roadside vendors.

This stretch of road is one of the routes connecting Sri Lanka's west and southeast coasts, passing through untouched jungles. Despite minimal disruption from Raja's tolls, locals respect this practice and regard it as an endearing tradition.

BBC Earth shared a video of Raja in action on Instagram, captioned, “It’s Raja’s world, we’re just living in it.” The post, which shows Raja halting a van and collecting his "toll," went viral, sparking praise and humor in the comments.

The only corruption that's acceptable," quipped one user, while another joked, "This is where and how I want my taxes paid." A third playfully said, "GST = Gajraj Service Tax."

What do you think of Raja's innovative "food tax"? Does it make your commute sweeter—or fruitier?