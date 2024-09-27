Twitter
In this Indian state, grooms are sent away to their brides' house after marriage, it is...

India is famous for its unique wedding culture and rituals. Every state has its own tradition, which have been carried forward from over generations.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Sep 27, 2024, 01:29 PM IST

In this Indian state, grooms are sent away to their brides' house after marriage, it is...
Representative Image (Photo credit: Pexels.com)
In India, there is an uncountable number of popular wedding traditions and rituals. In Meghalaya, there is a popular tradition among the Khasi tribe, under which grooms are sent away to their brides' house after marriage, standing out as an unique wedding custom. 

The Khasi tribe, which contributes to the majority of the population of Eastern Meghalaya, operates under matrilineal system. Under this, a mother's property is transferred to her daugher, rather than from father to son. The Khasi women enjoy more rights than men do. Among the community, children adopt their mothers' surname and grooms move in with their brides after marriage. 

According to several media reports, girls get to choose their own life partners. However, marriage between two people of the same clan is forbidden in the state. Interestingly, some popular traditions also include the practice of girls proposing to boys. 

While tying knots, the couple exchanges rings or betel nut bags. Moreover, there is no existence of dowry system among Khasi tribes in Meghalaya. The women are regarded as the only custodian of all the wealth and they are treated with utmost love and respect.

Khasi tribes form 78.3% of the total population of Eastern Meghalaya 

Constituting 78.3% of the total population, the Khasis inhabit the eastern part of Meghalaya in the Khasi and Jaintia Hills. Khasis living in Jaintia hills are popularly called Jaintias. They are also called Pnars.

According to several media reports, the total population of the Khasi tribes in India stand at 1,427,711. 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
