Perched high on the grand Gwalior Fort in Madhya Pradesh, The Scindia School is one of India’s most elite boys-only boarding schools. More than just a place to study, it offers a life-changing experience built on tradition, excellence, and a royal legacy.

Founded in 1897 by HH Maharaja Madhavrao Scindia I, the school was originally named The Sardars' School. It was created especially for the sons of noble and royal families, particularly from the Maratha community. Even today, the school continues to carry that royal charm and high standard.

Spread across a 110-acre campus, The Scindia School blends historic surroundings with modern learning. Located away from the noise of the city, the peaceful environment allows students to focus on both academics and personal development.

What makes The Scindia School stand out is its mix of tradition and progress. It offers a holistic education—focusing not only on books but also on sports, arts, leadership, and discipline. Students here are encouraged to grow into confident, well-rounded individuals. The school’s competitive yet friendly atmosphere helps build strong character and lifelong values.

However, quality education comes at a cost. For Indian students, the annual fee ranges from Rs 13.25 lakh to Rs 15.30 lakh, depending on the grade and boarding needs. For international students, the annual cost is about Rs 15.30 lakh. This includes registration, tests, admission fees, and caution money.

Over the years, The Scindia School has produced many notable alumni. Bollywood stars like Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, and filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya once studied here. The school also boasts top business minds like Sunil Mittal, founder of Bharti Enterprises, among its former students.

With its rich history, top-class facilities, and a focus on all-round development, The Scindia School continues to be one of the most respected and exclusive schools in India.