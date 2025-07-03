In the middle of IND vs ENG Test, Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma spotted together in London, netizens say 'Let them...'

The video of the couple sitting in a cafe has gone viral on social media, with netizens urging fans to respect their personal space

Former Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli and his wife, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, were recently spotted in a London cafe, enjoying a quiet moment together amidst the ongoing Test series between India and England. Kohli, who announced his retirement from Test cricket in May this year, has been living in London with his family since last year, opting for a more private lifestyle away from the constant public glare.

Kohli's decision to retire from Test cricket has marked a new chapter in his life, and he seems to be embracing it with enthusiasm. Despite being in the same city as the ongoing Test series, Kohli has chosen to stay away from the action, instead spending quality time with his wife and two kids.

The video of the couple sitting in a cafe has gone viral on social media, with netizens urging fans to respect their personal space

Social media reaction

Taking to the comment section, one user humourously wrote, "is there something between them?

"Dating kar rhe hai," said a separate user while a third user wrote, "A beautiful video."

"They are enjoying there," said a forth user.

While a section of users were not happy by this video as a user wrote, "Let them have their own personal space." Another wrote, "Kabhi to akela chhod do."

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli has had a stellar cricketing career, featuring in 123 Test matches and scoring 8,848 runs at an average of 49.15. He is the fourth-highest run-scorer for India in Test cricket and has been most prolific against Australia, amassing 2,232 runs. Kohli's best year came in 2018, when he scored 1,322 Test runs, the most he has recorded in a single calendar year.

India's quest for a win

The Indian cricket team, led by Shubman Gill, is in desperate need of a win in the second Test against England, which began on Wednesday at Edgbaston, Birmingham. India is currently trailing 0-1 in the series, and a win in the second Test would be crucial to keep their chances alive. As the series continues, fans are eagerly waiting for the outcome, while Kohli enjoys his time with his family in London.