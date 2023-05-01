Search icon
In pics: Unseen photos from IAS Athar Aamir Khan's wedding with Mehreen Qazi go viral

Mehreen Qazi is a medical doctor by profession. She works in Delhi at a government hospital. She is a native of Jammu and Kashmir. Athar Aamir Khan, on the other hand, is an IAS officer. He got married to fellow IAS officer Tina Dabi but they divorced a few years later.

Mehreen Qazi, Athar Aamir Khan

Dr Mehreen Qazi and IAS Athar Aamir Khan constantly remind their fans how much love they are in. They share photos and updates from their lives on Instagram. The photos, without fail, go viral. Now, a few unseen pictures from IAS Athar Aamir Khan's wedding are going viral on social media that fans are loving. 

Dr Mehreen Qazi and IAS Athar Aamir Khan got married last year. In the photos, IAS Athar Aamir Khan can be seen posing happily with his brothers and friends during his wedding. The photos show him happily posing with everyone during the wedding with Dr Mehreen Qazi. In the photos, IAS Athar Aamir Khan can be seen dressed in a cream-coloured sherwani with an embossed texture on it. 

A post shared by (@athar_abrar_khan)

For the unversed, Mehreen Qazi is a medical doctor by profession. She works in Delhi at a government hospital. She is a native of Jammu and Kashmir. Athar Aamir Khan, on the other hand, is an IAS officer. He got married to fellow IAS officer Tina Dabi but they divorced a few years later. He is one of the most talented IAS officers in the country.

Mehreen Qazi and Athar Aamir Khan are currenly in Denmark. The IAS officer is pursuing a fellowship at Roskilde University and the University of South Denmark in Copenhagen. He is pursuing the Sustainable and Inclusive Urban Development course.

