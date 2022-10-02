Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

In chilling video, Karnataka man tries to kiss Cobra, gets bitten instead

A man from Shivamogga, Karnataka, was bitten on the lip by the cobra in a horrifying video that has surfaced online as he attempted to kiss it.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 02, 2022, 09:10 AM IST

In chilling video, Karnataka man tries to kiss Cobra, gets bitten instead
Screengrab of Twitter video
A recent attempt by a man from Karnataka to kiss a cobra he had just rescued ended in disaster. However, as seen in a video that has gone viral on social media, the snake turned its head back and bit him on the lip. The incident took place in the Bhadravathi neighbourhood of the Shivamogga district at Bommanakatte.
 
The snake bites the man in the video as he tries to kiss it and escapes his grasp. The man is a reptile rescuer. The snake slithers away and is seen being chased by other people. 
 
The cobra bite is said to have been avoided by the man. It took some time to determine who he was. Netizens expressed their disapproval while expressing concern for the man, with one saying, “Did he make it? Folks do anything to go viral.”
 
Some people found humour in the situation and said things like, "It did kiss him" and "Sorry that snake has a boyfriend."
 
A middle-aged woman from Chandigarh named Rinku died on Wednesday night from a snake bite in a similar incident. While washing utensils outside her home, she was bitten by a poisonous snake. She didn't think much of it, but a short while later fell ill and passed away in the ambulance on the way to the hospital.
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Voter ID card Aadhaar linking: Step-by-step guide to link Aadhaar card with voter ID online
Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan returns to Mumbai from Dunki shoot, Sunny Leone stuns in casuals
Viral Photos of the Day: Sussane Khan poses with rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni, Ibrahim Ali Khan looks dapper in red
Raksha Bandhan 2022: Shah Rukh-Aishwarya, Ranveer-Priyanka, most relatable on-screen brother-sister jodis
Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal visit Arpita Khan's home for Ganpati darshan
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Indian Air Force show to be held in Chandigarh on October 6-8
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.