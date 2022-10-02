In chilling video, Karnataka man tries to kiss Cobra, gets bitten instead

Screengrab of Twitter video

A recent attempt by a man from Karnataka to kiss a cobra he had just rescued ended in disaster. However, as seen in a video that has gone viral on social media, the snake turned its head back and bit him on the lip. The incident took place in the Bhadravathi neighbourhood of the Shivamogga district at Bommanakatte.

The snake bites the man in the video as he tries to kiss it and escapes his grasp. The man is a reptile rescuer. The snake slithers away and is seen being chased by other people.

In a horrifying video which has surfaced online, a man from #Karnataka's #Shivamogga was bitten by the #Cobra on the lip when he tried to kiss it. He survived the #SnakeBite.#ViralVideo #Snake pic.twitter.com/d3ge1A5Wx6 October 1, 2022

The cobra bite is said to have been avoided by the man. It took some time to determine who he was. Netizens expressed their disapproval while expressing concern for the man, with one saying, “Did he make it? Folks do anything to go viral.”

Some people found humour in the situation and said things like, "It did kiss him" and "Sorry that snake has a boyfriend."