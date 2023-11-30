Headlines

Mid-air spat between couple forces diversion of Lufthansa flight to Delhi, details inside

A dispute between a German man and his Thai wife escalated on a Lufthansa flight from Munich to Bangkok, prompting a diversion to Delhi.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 30, 2023, 06:41 AM IST

A routine Munich-Bangkok Lufthansa flight took an unexpected turn on Wednesday as a dispute between a couple prompted the aircraft to divert its route to Delhi, as confirmed by official sources.

LH772, the Lufthansa flight, made an unscheduled landing at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport at 10:26 am following a notification from the pilots to Air Traffic Control (ATC) regarding a potentially disruptive situation involving a passenger. The flight encountered a delay of over an hour before resuming its journey to Bangkok, sans one male passenger who was disembarked by CISF personnel upon arrival in Delhi. Sources close to the incident indicated that an altercation between a German man and his Thai wife precipitated disturbances onboard, compelling the flight to seek permission for landing at IGI.

An official familiar with the situation disclosed that the wife initially approached the pilot, expressing concerns about her husband's behavior and alleging threats, thereby seeking intervention. Lufthansa released a statement addressing the incident, citing the diversion to Delhi due to an "unruly" passenger on board. The airline assured that the individual was handed over to authorities, emphasizing the prioritization of passenger and crew safety.

Sources detailed the alleged actions of the 53-year-old German passenger, citing instances of food throwing, attempted burning of a blanket with a lighter, verbal altercations with his wife, and non-compliance with crew instructions. Consequently, the pilot opted to divert the flight, leading to the passenger's offloading by Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel upon arrival. Remarkably, the wife, traveling on a separate ticket, expressed her intent to continue her journey to Bangkok and consequently boarded the rescheduled Lufthansa flight.

The male passenger later issued a verbal apology for his behavior and was provided an Air India flight ticket to Bangkok by Lufthansa. He departed on the subsequent flight around 3 pm, as confirmed by a senior officer involved in the resolution of the incident.

