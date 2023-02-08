Search icon
In a first, transgender couple become parents in Kerala

The trans couple did not divulge the baby's gender, saying they did not want to make it public at this time.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 08, 2023, 03:01 PM IST

A Keralite transgender couple, who recently announced the pregnancy, was blessed with a baby at a state-run hospital here on Wednesday, considered to be the first such case in the country.

"The baby was born by around 9.30 am through a Cesarean Section at the Government Medical College Hospital," Ziya Paval, one of the trans partners, told PTI.

Both the baby and Zahhad, her partner who delivered the child, are doing well, Paval added.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

However, the trans person declined to reveal the gender identity of the newborn and said they did not want to make it public right now.

Ziya Paval recently took to Instagram and announced that Zahhad was eight months pregnant.

"We are about to realise my dream of becoming a mother and his dream of becoming a father. An eight-month-old foetus is now in (Zahhad's) belly... From what we came to know, this is the first trans man's pregnancy in India...," Paval had said in the Instagram post.

Paval and Zahhad have been together for the past three years.

