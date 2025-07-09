In a first, Mattel launches Barbie doll with Type 1 diabetes, it carries...

The launch is aimed at spreading awareness and support among children, helping them to see their life challenges reflected in the toys.

In a bid to raise awareness, Barbie has launched its first doll with Type 1 diabetes to normalise the medical condition in children. Made in partnership with Breakthrough T1D, a diabetes research group, the doll was a part of promoting inclusivity. The team has worked closely to ensure the doll looks realistic. Barbie has also decided to donate these dolls to the 2025 Children’s Congress, where US lawmakers meet diabetic kids.

Barbie doll with Type 1 diabetes: Features

The Barbie doll with Type 1 diabetes, part of the Fashionistas line, possesses a small glucose monitor on her arm held by heart-shaped medical tape. It also has a phone that has a tracking app, an insulin pump on her waist, and medical essentials, including snacks for her diabetes condition.

Why did Barbie launch a doll with Type 1 diabetes?

The launch is aimed at spreading awareness and support among children, helping them to see their life challenges reflected in the toys. This helps them to understand that managing health can be a part of daily life. “Introducing a Barbie doll with type 1 diabetes marks an important step in our commitment to inclusivity and representation," Krista Berger from Mattel said in a statement. She also mentioned that Barbie dolls have often shaped children’s perceptions, hence the Type 1 D dolls will normalise the medical condition.



Who is the brand ambassador for the Barbie dolls with T1D?

Model Lila Moss and fitness trainer Robin Arzon are named the brand ambassadors for Barbie’s new model. Both of them live with the Type 1 diabetes condition; their voice will foster empowerment in the diabetes community.

Earlier, Barbie created visually-impaired dolls for children to promote inclusivity. Launched in July 2024, the doll’s eyes looked slightly upwards and outwards. The box of these dolls has braille writing.