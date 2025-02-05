Pakistani TikToker Imsha Rehman has now spoken up about the fake video that created disturbance in her life.

Pakistani TikToker Imsha Rehman has cleared the controversy around a video that showcased her in an inappropriate video.

In November 2024, an explicit video featuring Pakistani TikToker Imsha Rehman in a compromising situation went viral on social media. This led her to deactivate her accounts. She has now spoken up about the fake video that created disturbance in her life. In an interview with Nukta Pakistan, Insha Rehman revealed that the fake video had an adverse impact on her life which destroyed her life.

Furthermore, she also said that in connection with the scandal case related to her Pakistan’s Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested one person. While talking about the video, Rehman said, “I saw the video. It was like my life is over. I can’t go to university. I can’t face people. I am getting a lot of death threats.”

“There are some on social media who think it’s cool to create videos of people and post them online. But they don’t think of how it will affect the lives of people,” she further said.

When asked about her silence initially on the video leak and the scandal thereafter, Imsha said, “When these videos went viral, I could have put out a clarification on my account. But I wanted to take the legal route to see who was behind the incident.”

While giving her first interview about the scandal to the media she wore a mask and a hoodie the whole time. Her hoodie had striking words written on it. ‘rebel’, ‘fighting wild’ and ‘It’s not rebels that make trouble but the trouble that makes rebels.’ These words showed her courage and boldness in the face of criticism.

Pakistan's Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested Abdul Azaj from Gujranwala in connection with a leaked obscene video. Azaj claims he only shared a meme related to the video, not the original content.

However, the FIA has made it clear that anyone sharing objectionable content on social media can be traced and held accountable. This case highlights the serious consequences of misusing social media and the importance of holding perpetrators responsible for spreading harmful content.