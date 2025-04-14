Impressed by the food delivery services on Indian trains, a British vlogger shared his experience during his journey to Varanasi in a social media post that has left netizens smiling. George Buckley, a British vlogger, took to Instagram to share his excitement with the viewers.

Impressed by the food delivery services on Indian trains, a British vlogger shared his experience during his journey to Varanasi in a social media post that has left netizens smiling. George Buckley, a British vlogger, took to Instagram to share his excitement with the viewers.

"I am getting food delivery on a train in India. If you don’t believe me, hold on folks", said Buckley, seemingly excited and happy. While his train was on its way to Kanpur Central Junction, he decided to order sandwiches and milkshake via Zomato. Meanwhile, he also showed a step-by-step guide to order food via the app.

As the train, on its way to Varanasi, stopped in Kanpur, Buckley recieved his order in less than five minutes. As he finished his meal, he gave a thumbs up, praising the food delivery services in India.

"The UK needs to take notes", Buckley wrote in the caption.

Here's how netizens reacted

"Keep up with the positive vibes! It's nice to see that you're enjoying your time in India, and appreciating their culture. Yes, there's plenty of bad stuff sometimes, but it can happen anywhere in the world. This kind of content is top notch!" an user commented.

Another user wrote, "No offence ...Well UK needs to take a lot of notes regarding delivery in transport and things like zepto... so we can get cheap delivery of grocery and drinks straight at home.....much convenient trust me".

A third joined, "Wow amazing!! Enjoy your food love ! Yes UK better smarten up ! In many things !! That’s a wonderful service!! I hope it’s delicious!! Hugs".