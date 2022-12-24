Imposter gets SBI to transfer Rs 19 lakh in two accounts from Pune jeweller’s account

State Bank of India employees was approached by a fraudster posing as the director of a reputable jewellery company in Pune, who demanded that they transfer Rs 19 lakh to two bank accounts for a "medical emergency," according to the police.

On December 20, Kishorkumar Shah, a director of Chandukaka Saraf & Sons Private Limited Company, allegedly called Ashish Javkhedkar and another officer of the SBI main branch close to the district collectorate.

The caller informed the bank representatives that he was experiencing a medical emergency and urgently required money. The bank employees then used the RTGS financial transfer technology to transfer Rs 19 lakh into two accounts in accordance with his instructions.

However, it was eventually discovered that the caller had no connection to the business. Then, on Friday, bank representatives reported cheating to the Bundgarden police station.

Sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act were used to charge the fraudster who phoned the bank officers and the individuals whose accounts received the money.

Pratap Mankar, a senior police inspector, is looking into the matter.