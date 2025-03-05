IITian Baba Abhay Singh turned spiritual guru who was recently arrested in Jaipur for suicide threats and possession of narcotics, was later released on bail.

Abhay Singh, popularly known as IITian Baba, recently made headlines after being taken into custody by the Jaipur Police. Once a bright student at the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay, Abhay's journey from Aerospace Engineering to spirituality and his recent arrest has drawn significant attention.

The Arrest and Controversy

On March 3, Jaipur Police detained Abhay Singh after he allegedly threatened to commit suicide on social media. Acting swiftly, officers from Shipra Path police station traced his location to a hotel in the Riddhi-Siddhi area of Jaipur. During the search, authorities reportedly recovered ganja and other narcotics. Initially, there was speculation of action under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, but Abhay was later released on bail.

Early Life and Academic Achievements

Abhay Singh was born in Jhajjar district, Haryana, where he completed his early education. His academic journey took a turn when he learned about the IIT Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) after Class XII. With dedication and hard work, he joined a coaching institute in Delhi and, in 2008, secured an impressive All India Rank (AIR) of 731 in the IIT JEE exam.

This achievement earned him a spot in the Aerospace Engineering course at IIT Bombay, where he studied from 2008 to 2012. Following his graduation, Abhay pursued a Master’s in Design (M.Des), further expanding his skill set.

A Promising Career Abroad

Abhay Singh's professional life started on a high note. He developed an interest in photography and worked in the field briefly. His talent and qualifications opened doors to a job opportunity in Canada, where he worked for three years. His annual package of Rs 36 lakh was a testament to his successful career trajectory.

The Shift to Spirituality

Despite his success, Abhay chose a different path. Leaving behind his corporate career, he embraced spirituality and became known as IITian Baba. His unique story and spiritual journey attracted a following, and he maintained an active presence on social media, sharing his insights and experiences.

However, the recent turn of events, including his arrest and the recovery of narcotics, has brought him back into the public eye for the wrong reasons.

Abhay Singh's story is a complex mix of academic excellence, corporate success, spiritual exploration, and recent controversies. From securing a top rank in one of India's toughest exams to living as a spiritual guru, his journey highlights the unpredictable paths life can take. With his release on bail, it remains to be seen what the future holds for the man once celebrated as an IITian turned Baba.