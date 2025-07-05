IITian takes dig at influencer Apoorva Mukhija's Rs 41-crore empire, says 'semi-nudes, red lipstick has...'

Apurva Mukhija, popularly known online as The Rebel Kid, has carved a niche for herself among India’s most influential digital creators. Known for her bold, unabashed content and relatable storytelling, she has recently made headlines for her earnings. According to a Business Today report, she earns around Rs 2.5 lakh per day thanks to her funny videos, reality show participation, and brand campaigns. The news went viral, but not without controversy.

What has happened?

A recent post on social media by an IIT alumnus has sparked a heated debate online, highlighting the contrasting journey of traditional education versus social media fame. The now-viral post was shared on X by a user named @digitalsangghi.

In the post, the user describes the personal sacrifices she made to crack India’s toughest engineering exam, get into the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), and endure six years of academic pressure, mental stress, and job anxiety.

The post read, "Studied 14 hours a day, sacrificed home, friends, cousins, sleep and dreams to crack India's toughest engineering exam - got into IIT, then struggled for 4+2 years with CGPA nightmares, lab viva shock and placement stress. Today? Not even 100 people know me."

Take a look at the post here:

The user then compared the struggle to the success of Mukhija, who was featured in a Business Today article, who built a Rs 41 crore empire by creating Instagram reels and reportedly earns Rs 2.5 lakh per day. It further added, "Meanwhile... a Rs 41 crore empire can be built using reels, red lipstick, semi-nudes and blatant abuse, bc MC is used as filler. The world is really fair." The post was criticised by several users for comparing the two career options.

Reaction

One user said, "You studied for IIT for 14 hours a day, you got selected, you will get a good job - that's what you did and achieved. Congratulations to you. She chose fame, must have worked hard for it and got what she chased - congratulations to her. Comparing apples and oranges is ridiculous. The reason for our sadness."

Another user wrote, "I don't like that girl, but you chose to study for 14 hours, clear the toughest exam, it was all your choice, you liked/wanted it. Similarly, that girl is also doing what she likes or what she likes. It's not a competition, brother. Calm down."

Who is Apoorva Mukhija?

Apurva Mukhija, also known online as The Rebel Kid, is one of India’s most influential digital creators. Apoorva recently appeared in the reality show 'The Traitors' hosted by Karan Johar. Set against the backdrop of Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, the show was a game of deception and trust.

